Formula 1 Australian GP

Toto Wolff goes viral after hilarious Australian Grand Prix paddock mishap

Toto Wolff’s viral paddock mishap leaves fans in stitches

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

Footage of Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has left Formula 1 fans in stitches as it has taken over social media.

Wolff was scooting through the F1 paddock at the Australian Grand Prix and misjudged the height of an archway. As he clipped his head, he swiftly continued, turned towards where he knew cameras would be sat pointing at him and laughed it off.

"He always knows where the camera is doesn’t he," one fan commented on X, while another added: "Solid reaction by Toto, you know that hurt like hell."

"He laughed it off to be fair (but I cringed)," someone else posted.

The video quickly went viral on social media. At the time of writing, one clip had 830,000 views on X with 43,000 likes.

 

One fan could not resist using the moment to share their thoughts on the new regulations. "Ironically the e-scooter battery is probably more interesting than what’s in the cars this year!" they wrote.

Apart from the small paddock hiccup, Wolff enjoyed a strong weekend in Melbourne. After securing a front-row lockout for the Australian Grand Prix, with George Russell in pole position and Kimi Antonelli lining up beside him in second, the pair finished the race in the same order.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

This means after the first race of the season, the Brackley outfit leads the constructors' standings with 43 points over Ferrari in second with 27 points.

"There's so much contentment that I feel in the team at the moment," Wolff told the media. "We've had such a winning streak with these eight championships and then very difficult years. We still won races and finished second in the championship, but a solid one and two where you feel a season ahead, that means you can fight for a world championship.

"That wasn't for a long time and therefore you're probably more grateful when you bounce back like this, having known the difficult years and just continuing. That's why I'm just very happy for everyone."

