Toto Wolff explains Monaco GP penalty confusion after George Russell disaster

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that internal "confusion" over strategy was the root cause of the pitstop blunder that cost George Russell a potential podium finish at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Russell was firmly in the mix for a top-four finish around the streets of Monte Carlo, before a costly miscommunication on the Mercedes pitwall dramatically unravelled his Sunday afternoon.

Having picked up a five-second time penalty earlier in the 78-lap grand prix, the British driver entered the pits at the last moment under safety car conditions. As he lined his car up in the pitbox, the Mercedes pitcrew immediately got to work on changing the tyres, rather than waiting to serve the penalty.

As a result, the 28-year-old driver was handed a drive-through penalty for not serving the first punishment.

"We just need to keep going. This is a long championship. Last year everyone said it was Piastri's, then it swung," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"Montreal was a drama because we let him down and that was a possible 25 points but it's a long championship."

Clarifying what happened with the penalty, Wolff continued: "We were not completely ready to have him in. We had a bit of confusion ourselves on the strategy, then he came in and we didn't hold him for five seconds.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17 Photo by: Erik Junius

"We missed out on a P3 or P4, it's a shame."

It was a mixed result for the Brackley outfit in Monaco. As Russell walked away with a 13th-place finish, his 19-year-old team-mate secured his fifth consecutive win of the season. Antonelli now leads the championship by 66 points over Lewis Hamilton, who overtook Russell for second place today.

Wolff added: "One part of me feels so happy for Kimi and the guys made me go to the podium. They said, 'This is your home place, you should go.' But I had a look at George and he had a weekend which wasn't good.

"And I want to keep it balanced emotionally. Now it's about picking the team up, him up when we head to Barcelona."

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday