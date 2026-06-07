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Toto Wolff explains Monaco GP penalty confusion after George Russell disaster

Toto Wolff has pointed to internal Mercedes strategy confusion for the Monaco pitstop error that cost George Russell a potential podium

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that internal "confusion" over strategy was the root cause of the pitstop blunder that cost George Russell a potential podium finish at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. 

Russell was firmly in the mix for a top-four finish around the streets of Monte Carlo, before a costly miscommunication on the Mercedes pitwall dramatically unravelled his Sunday afternoon.

Having picked up a five-second time penalty earlier in the 78-lap grand prix, the British driver entered the pits at the last moment under safety car conditions. As he lined his car up in the pitbox, the Mercedes pitcrew immediately got to work on changing the tyres, rather than waiting to serve the penalty.

As a result, the 28-year-old driver was handed a drive-through penalty for not serving the first punishment. 

"We just need to keep going. This is a long championship. Last year everyone said it was Piastri's, then it swung," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"Montreal was a drama because we let him down and that was a possible 25 points but it's a long championship."

Clarifying what happened with the penalty, Wolff continued: "We were not completely ready to have him in. We had a bit of confusion ourselves on the strategy, then he came in and we didn't hold him for five seconds.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

Photo by: Erik Junius

"We missed out on a P3 or P4, it's a shame."

It was a mixed result for the Brackley outfit in Monaco. As Russell walked away with a 13th-place finish, his 19-year-old team-mate secured his fifth consecutive win of the season. Antonelli now leads the championship by 66 points over Lewis Hamilton, who overtook Russell for second place today.

Wolff added: "One part of me feels so happy for Kimi and the guys made me go to the podium. They said, 'This is your home place, you should go.' But I had a look at George and he had a weekend which wasn't good.

"And I want to keep it balanced emotionally. Now it's about picking the team up, him up when we head to Barcelona."

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
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