Formula 1 Chinese GP

Toto Wolff explains Mercedes F1 China sprint qualifying gap to field

Mercedes chalked up another front-row lockout in Shanghai's sprint qualifying session with a healthy margin

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes' George Russell held an advantage of well over half a second to the next quickest Formula 1 team - the McLaren of Lando Norris - in sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

This continued the Silver Arrows' bright start to the 2026 season, following on from its 1-2 finish in the Melbourne season opener. Although it was understood before the season that Mercedes was likely to contend at the front of the grid, its advantage thus far has been described as "impressive" by Oscar Piastri.

Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli locked out the front row for the sprint, as an investigation into the Italian's involvement with a potential impeding incident was awarded no further action; Norris told the stewards that he was not on a push lap, which rescued Antonelli from a penalty.

Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff pinpointed his team's current advantage when speaking to Sky Germany after sprint qualifying.

"I’m really satisfied, or we can be satisfied with how it went. There’s a healthy gap to the others. But for me, sprint qualifying and also the sprint race feel a bit like the small race of the weekend," Wolff told Sky.

"Tomorrow is the real qualifying and Sunday is the grand prix. If we could carry this performance forward there, that would of course be great.

"I think our big advantage here is mainly in the corners. You can see it in certain cases: [Pierre] Gasly, for example, was the fastest on the straights, but our advantage comes in the corners."

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

The three Mercedes teams in Q3 - Mercedes, McLaren, and Alpine - all demonstrated strengths in different areas. GPS data shows that Mercedes gave up a bit of speed towards the end of the straights to begin super clipping a bit earlier, but carried more minimum speed through the corners to make up the time.

This led to earlier corner exits and greater acceleration out of them, something that could be seen on the approach and through both Turn 6 and Turn 11. This was consistently a 5km/h advantage over the Alpine of Gasly.

McLaren, for its part, was much closer in the corners; the MCL40 was actually rather potent in the shrinking-radius Turn 1-3 complex and Norris left with a 0.07s advantage, but the McLaren was worse than the Mercedes on the straights.

Norris was 7km/h slower at his peak along the back straight; as such, Mercedes had the balance right between the straights and the corners.

When speaking to Sky's UK F1 coverage, Wolff added that some of Mercedes' performance was a product of its earlier switch to its 2026 car versus its nearest rivals last year; the Brackley squad had struggled for consistency in the ground-effect aerodynamic formula, which is now no longer an issue.

"We've seen in the past teams that have said that we concentrate everything into the next year and then it failed. I remember the BMW days where they could have competed for a championship, and then came around with a double diffuser the following year and they left.

"We put a lot of effort into the into the '26 car, maybe a bit earlier than some of the others. But I'm really happy the integration of power unit and chassis works well.

"You can see Ferrari, which is an integrated structure and Audi also as a works team that has certain advantages because you learn early. But then what I'm really pleased with is how the car drives.

"I mean, you see the onboard, the car's on rails, and most of the lap time gain that we have is in the corners."

