Toro Rosso reveals first image of 2018 F1 car

Toro Rosso has revealed the first image of the Honda-powered car with which it will compete in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

The STR13, which was set to be revealed to the public next Monday ahead of the start of testing, made its track debut at a wet Misano circuit in the hands of Brendon Hartley.

After images of the car were leaked online, Toro Rosso shared the first official photo of the new single-seater on Twitter on Wednesday.

The car, which will be powered by the Honda engine after the team switched to the Japanese manufacturer from Renault, sports a very similar livery to the one introduced by Toro Rosso last year.

The STR13 was fitted with the halo device, which included a small slotted gap trim similar to that seen in the new Sauber.

The car will be raced by Hartley and Pierre Gasly.