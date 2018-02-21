Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Breaking news

Toro Rosso reveals first image of 2018 F1 car

0 shares
Toro Rosso reveals first image of 2018 F1 car
Get alerts
By: Pablo Elizalde, News Editor
21/02/2018 04:39

Toro Rosso has revealed the first image of the Honda-powered car with which it will compete in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

The STR13, which was set to be revealed to the public next Monday ahead of the start of testing, made its track debut at a wet Misano circuit in the hands of Brendon Hartley.

After images of the car were leaked online, Toro Rosso shared the first official photo of the new single-seater on Twitter on Wednesday.

 

The car, which will be powered by the Honda engine after the team switched to the Japanese manufacturer from Renault, sports a very similar livery to the one introduced by Toro Rosso last year.

The STR13 was fitted with the halo device, which included a small slotted gap trim similar to that seen in the new Sauber.

The car will be raced by Hartley and Pierre Gasly.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page