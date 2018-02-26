Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Barcelona February testingFormula 1Barcelona February testingMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

Toro Rosso launches STR13 to complete F1 2018 grid

0 shares
Toro Rosso launches STR13 to complete F1 2018 grid
Toro Rosso STR13
Toro Rosso STR13
Toro Rosso STR13
Toro Rosso STR13
Get alerts
By: Lawrence Barretto, Journalist
26/02/2018 07:12

Toro Rosso officially unveiled its 2018 Formula 1 car with a presentation in the Barcelona paddock on Monday morning.

The STR13 made its track debut at a wet Misano circuit last week, with Brendon Hartley at the wheel.

The New Zealander will take on driving duties for the first day of the Barcelona test, with Pierre Gasly taking over on day two.

Hartley will then be back in the car for day three, with Gasly completing the four-day test.

After images of the car were leaked online, Toro Rosso responded by sharing the first official photo on social media.

It then officially revealed the car, which sports a similar livery to the one it raced last year, in the pitlane ahead of the start of testing.

Toro Rosso will run Honda power for the first time in 2018, after the Italian team switched from Renault to the Japanese manufacturer.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Toro Rosso
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Barcelona February testingFormula 1Barcelona February testingMore events