Toro Rosso launches STR13 to complete F1 2018 grid

Toro Rosso officially unveiled its 2018 Formula 1 car with a presentation in the Barcelona paddock on Monday morning.

The STR13 made its track debut at a wet Misano circuit last week, with Brendon Hartley at the wheel.

The New Zealander will take on driving duties for the first day of the Barcelona test, with Pierre Gasly taking over on day two.

Hartley will then be back in the car for day three, with Gasly completing the four-day test.

After images of the car were leaked online, Toro Rosso responded by sharing the first official photo on social media.

It then officially revealed the car, which sports a similar livery to the one it raced last year, in the pitlane ahead of the start of testing.

Toro Rosso will run Honda power for the first time in 2018, after the Italian team switched from Renault to the Japanese manufacturer.