Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Toro Rosso needs to "fine-tune" Honda upgrade

shares
comments
Toro Rosso needs to
By: Scott Mitchell
46m ago

Toro Rosso will run Honda’s latest Formula 1 engine as hoped in Japanese Grand Prix practice, where Pierre Gasly hopes some “fine-tuning” will help it extract more from the upgrade.

Honda trialled its new-spec engine in Friday practice for last week’s Russian Grand Prix but reverted to an older spec for the weekend after noting some “unsuitable behaviour” on-track.

It tested the upgrade this week on the dyno and has confirmed it will be in the car for Friday’s running.

Gasly said: “Clearly I think it is a gain of performance. As I said in Sochi we don't knew exactly how much, but I think it is positive.

“We just need to run a bit more with it to find some fine-tunings to extract everything.

“In Sochi, performance-wise over one lap, we looked better already and on Friday was quite positive.

“Hopefully it is going to be similar here this weekend. It's going to be the first time we use it for whole race weekend, so let’s see how it goes.

“But [I am] clearly more optimistic in terms of performance than I've been in the last few weekends.”

The problem last weekend was put down to the engine needing better calibration, as running it on-track was causing unexpected oscillations.

Gasly said: “I'll tell you tomorrow morning [if it is better]. But yeah, that was one of the areas where we had to improve in Sochi.

“I know they've worked on it on the dyno already since the race in Sochi.”

Gasly’s teammate Brendon Hartley described last week’s introduction as a “bit of a learning exercise with mappings and all the other things that go around introducing a new engine”.

He is hopefully that the team will be able to use it for the full weekend after witnessing some work on the upgrades at a factory visit this week.

 “We actually saw the engines on the dyno in Sakura, so we know that they’ve been working all week and we’re excited to see how it goes,” he said.

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Next Formula 1 article
Hamilton surprised Ferrari hasn't used team orders

Previous article

Hamilton surprised Ferrari hasn't used team orders

Next article

The two F1 fallen giants that must adapt or die

The two F1 fallen giants that must adapt or die
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Brendon Hartley , Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed

6h ago
Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP Article
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP

Toro Rosso needs to Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso needs to "fine-tune" Honda upgrade

Latest videos
Go Figure: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course 01:16
Formula 1

Go Figure: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course

Where's Ferrari's pace gone? 07:26
Formula 1

Where's Ferrari's pace gone?

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Japanese GP: Thursday's press conference
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Thursday's press conference

The two F1 fallen giants that must adapt or die
Formula 1

The two F1 fallen giants that must adapt or die

Toro Rosso needs to
Formula 1

Toro Rosso needs to "fine-tune" Honda upgrade

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.