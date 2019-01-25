Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date

shares
comments
Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
45m ago

Toro Rosso is poised to become the first team to officially reveal its 2019 Formula 1 car after confirming the earliest launch date so far.

The Red Bull junior team has announced its Honda-powered STR14 will be unveiled on Monday, February 11.

That puts it at the head of a queue of teams preparing to reveal their new challengers that week, ahead of testing commencing on February 18.

Six teams have now confirmed their launch dates, with Renault previously set to be the earliest by unveiling its new car on February 12.

Racing Point follows a day later with a new identity reveal in Canada on February 13, while McLaren's MCL34 will be launched on Valentine's Day.

Ferrari's 2019 car will complete a week's worth of launches on Friday February 15.

Sauber is the only team to commit to a pitlane roll-out at Barcelona testing on February 18, although Haas is likely to do the same.

Mercedes, Red Bull and Williams have not communicated their plans, but Red Bull has been linked to a repeat of its 2018 plans, which involved a Silverstone shakedown and pitlane roll-out in testing.

 

F1’s pre-season key dates so far:

February 11: Toro Rosso launch

February 12: Renault launch

February 13: Racing Point launch

February 14: McLaren launch

February 15: Ferrari launch

February 18: Sauber launch; first pre-season test begins

February 26-March 1: Second pre-season test

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Ex-Caterham F1 employees finally get small sum
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Caterham F1 employees finally get small sum

43m ago
Renault: Power steering only part kept in all-new 2019 design Article
Formula 1

Renault: Power steering only part kept in all-new 2019 design

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date

Latest videos
What Verstappen got from his first 'public service' punishment 09:34
Formula 1

What Verstappen got from his first 'public service' punishment

Jan 23, 2019
Big interview, part 3: McLaren’s Zak Brown 04:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 3: McLaren’s Zak Brown

Jan 22, 2019

News in depth
Ex-Caterham F1 employees finally get small sum
Formula 1

Ex-Caterham F1 employees finally get small sum

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date
Formula 1

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date

Renault: Power steering only part kept in all-new 2019 design
Formula 1

Renault: Power steering only part kept in all-new 2019 design

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.