Toro Rosso-Honda's crucial early win

Marrying a new engine to a chassis isn't the work of a moment - and when your new engine is the latest from Honda's troubled Formula 1 programme, you cannot afford significant compromises.

We've heard many times from McLaren about how big a job it is to integrate a different engine package into the chassis. Well, Toro Rosso is a much smaller team and has had the same task in the reverse direction by switching from Renault to Honda.

Toro Rosso has been unfortunate enough to have made such changes a lot recently, having used Renault engines in 2015, year-old Ferraris in '16, Renault again the year after and now Honda for '18! For a team with that manpower and budget, having to do that job does mean there's so much more that they can't get on and do.