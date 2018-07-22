Gasly set to start last after Honda changes

The decision was made simply to add more elements to the pool for the season at a race where the penalty would be relatively insignificant.

Toro Rosso-Honda driver Gasly was only 16th on the provisional grid, and now drops to 20th behind teammate Brendon Hartley, Lance Stroll, Stoffel Vandoorne and Ricciardo.

Honda explained: “Prior to today’s race, for tactical reasons, we are changing all PU elements with the exception of battery-related components on Pierre’s car.”

In fact, FIA documents confirm that Toro Rosso has changed all six elements, so Gasly has a new V6, turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics.

Gasly’s teammate Hartley took a raft of new Honda elements at Silverstone, so the move ensures that both men have plenty of leeway heading to Hungary, a race which could present an opportunity for STR due to the track's lack of reliance on straightline speed.