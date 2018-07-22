Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events
Formula 1 German GP Breaking news

Gasly set to start last after Honda changes

0 shares
Gasly set to start last after Honda changes
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
22/07/2018 10:52

Pierre Gasly is set to join Daniel Ricciardo on the back row of Formula 1's German Grand Prix grid after Honda opted to change most of his power unit components for the race.

The decision was made simply to add more elements to the pool for the season at a race where the penalty would be relatively insignificant.

Toro Rosso-Honda driver Gasly was only 16th on the provisional grid, and now drops to 20th behind teammate Brendon Hartley, Lance Stroll, Stoffel Vandoorne and Ricciardo.

Honda explained: “Prior to today’s race, for tactical reasons, we are changing all PU elements with the exception of battery-related components on Pierre’s car.”

In fact, FIA documents confirm that Toro Rosso has changed all six elements, so Gasly has a new V6, turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics.

Gasly’s teammate Hartley took a raft of new Honda elements at Silverstone, so the move ensures that both men have plenty of leeway heading to Hungary, a race which could present an opportunity for STR due to the track's lack of reliance on straightline speed.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Track Hockenheimring
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events