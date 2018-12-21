F1 tech review: How Toro Rosso’s adaptability helped boost Honda

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear 1 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This shot of the STR13 with the covers off at the British GP gives us some great insight into how the team arranged their internal cooling, taking on board the saddle cooler layout on top of the airbox previously used by McLaren and likely favoured by Honda.

Toro Rosso STR13 halo fin 2 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso was not on their own when it came to producing aero fins for their halo, but while most used the 20mm tolerance to control airflow on the top surface of the safety structure, they also opted to create surfaces on the underside. At the launch its fairing featured a winglet under the ‘widows peak’ to help with general airflow and also buffeting.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 steering wheel detail 3 / 28 Photo by: Erik Junius A look across at the STR13’s steering wheel and the various controls at the drivers’ disposal.

Toro Rosso STR13 floor 4 / 28 The team has become well known for its interesting solutions, often copied by many in the field, this area of the floor being one of them in recent years. It raised the complexity level notches a few levels further in 2018 too, utilising multiple L-shaped fully enclosed holes and an array of flaps just ahead of the tyre.

Toro Rosso STR13 front wing endplate comparison 5 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Towards the end of the season it decided to make another aerodynamic push, as this new front wing arrived for the US GP, but with limited running in Free Practice it opted to wait until next time to run it. The new design featured a shorter endplate and an additional flap at the rear (arrowed) much like other teams had introduced earlier in the season.

Toro Rosso STR13 bargeboard 6 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As part of the US GP update the team also had a revised set of bargeboards, which featured a full length vertical slot in the forwardmost element (red arrow) and new sidepod deflectors (white arrow).

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 7 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton A look at the STR13’s bargeboards at the car’s launch, an area that most certainly evolved throughout the year.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 8 / 28 Photo by: Sutton Images An added splash of colour on the STR13 as the team got testing underway in Barcelona. The team is checking that the wing is performing as expected, using flo-viz on one side and a hi-speed camera checking deflection on the other.

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 9 / 28 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Another flo-viz test during the pre-season test for the STR13.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear diffuser detail 10 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the STR13’s diffuser at the Bahrain GP.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front brake and wheel hub detail 11 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton Toro Rosso employed a blown axle for 2018, here’s a close up of it and the brake assembly.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 halo detail 12 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the winglets placed on the underside of the halo to help guide the airflow around the safety structure.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front suspension detail 13 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton Toro Rosso crew making changes to the front suspensions third damper in China.

Toro Rosso STR13 bargeboards 14 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton An overview of the bargeboard region in Azerbaijan.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bodywork detail 15 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the complex and slotted floor region ahead of the tyre on the STR13 in Azerbaijan.

Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 16 / 28 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images A top-down overview of the STR13’s front-end as Brendon Hartley emerges from the garage in Monaco.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bargeboard detail 17 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up of the bargeboard configuration used at the Monaco GP.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 aero detail 18 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close-up of the under nose/chassis turning vanes which are split into three main sections but have serrated footplates too.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose detail 19 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look inside the STR13’s nosecone reveals the airflows passageway through the twin S-duct channels.

Toro Rosso STR13 mirror 20 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso adopted two-piece mirrors, similar to the ones used by Ferrari, seen here at Silverstone.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail 21 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton The slotted and wavy T-wing employed by Toro Rosso, as seen here in Hungary.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bargeboards 22 / 28 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images An extreme close-up of the bargeboards and their various surfaces and serrations.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 23 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images As the mechanics prepare the STR13 for action in Belgium we get to see the front suspensions caged third damper arrangement, which encloses a Belleville spring configuration.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wheel hub 24 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Time in the garage at the Belgian GP allows us a good view of the rear brake assembly.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear diffuser 25 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton Great view of the STR13’s diffuser in Russia, note the slots in the vertical strakes which allow the airflow to migrate from one side to the other as the car rotates.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bargeboards 26 / 28 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the bargeboard and sidepod deflector region in Russia.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 exhaust 27 / 28 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the rather elegant winglet used in Russia and hung from the rear wing support pillar in order to redirect airflow and influence the exhaust plume.