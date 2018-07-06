Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 British GP Breaking news

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design

Toro Rosso copies Ferrari mirrors design
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
06/07/2018 11:05

Toro Rosso has copied Ferrari's lead in introducing channelled wing mirrors on to its cars at the British Grand Prix.

With Toro Rosso pushing to improve its STR13 thanks to it being involved in an ultra-tight midfield battle, the mirrors show that the team is not leaving any stone unturned in its efforts.

The mirror idea is that by effectively opening up its face, a channel can be created through the mirror to help better manage airflow over the rest of the car. The air can then be directed to a specific place along the sidepod area.

Ordinarily the mirror is considered an interference and a source of drag rather than performance improvement – which is why teams have always tried to find ways to minimise their disturbance on the rest of the car.

Ferrari introduced the idea on its SF71H at the start of this season (see below), and has committed to the concept even though its mirrors are now mounted on the halo.

Ferrari SF71H side pods
Ferrari SF71H side pods

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes changes

Toro Rosso was not the only team to trial a different mirror design, as Mercedes appeared with a double mirror in practice.

The extra structure fitted below the standard mirror could be a visibility test for a potential change of mirror design, or be about data gathering of tyre temperatures with lenses appearing to have been incorporated.

It is unclear if this bigger mirror housing is something that will only be run in practice, or will be carried forward into the rest of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Article type Breaking news
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
