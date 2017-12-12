Todt warns against "unfair" focus on new F1 manufacturers

FIA president Jean Todt believes it would be "unfair" on Formula 1's current car manufacturers if future rules overlook what they want and try to pander too much to those looking at entering the sport.

Proposals for tweaks to the engines rule for 2021 have caused some controversy, with Mercedes, Renault and Ferrari all speaking out against the ideas that they fear will lead to a dramatic increase in costs.

But equally, F1's rule makers know that if they do not make tweaks to the current engine rules then there is little hope of independents like Ilmor and Cosworth being able to join grand prix racing.

There remain hopes that both interest groups can be pleased, but Todt is clear that it would be a mistake to ignore the investment that current manufacturers have made in the turbo hybrid era in favour of companies that may not be able to afford to enter F1 anyway.

"What I feel would be unfair would be to undervalue the existing engine suppliers involved, and listen to those who may think they will come," explained Todt.

"For me, it is important in light of the existing situation to see what will be the best evolution of the engine for the future, but by respecting the investments of those who have made the investments so far."

Todt was a key supporter of the move to the turbo hybrid engines, but acknowledges that the power units have not delivered in all areas.

His belief that improvements are needed to sound, costs and complexity means that it is essential an evolution of the engine rules takes place for 2021.

"Clearly if you ask me what I feel about the engine – it has been one interesting exercise," he said. "I think it is too complicated.

"I think it is too expensive. But it is probably a very good first step to go to a next generation of engine, which will be one evolution from what we have now.

"I am against starting on a completely new development of engine but I think we should take what we have understood with this engine and allow the actual manufacturers who have been investing heavily to be able to enjoy what they have been investing for the next generation of engine, and also encourage newcomers to come."