Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt would “love” to release Ferrari engine row, sanction details

shares
comments
Todt would “love” to release Ferrari engine row, sanction details
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 6:55 PM

FIA president Jean Todt would “love” to release the details about the Ferrari engine controversy and the sanction the team was given, but says he cannot do so because the Italian outfit will not let him.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com for the first time since the row over the private agreement between the FIA and Ferrari erupted, Todt said that his hands were tied in terms of what can be said.

He is clear that he felt the FIA did the right thing in going public with its arrangement, rather than keeping it quiet, and says he pushed Ferrari’s rivals to bring matters to a head by protesting the Maranello team.

“If you ask me, I would love to be able to give all the details of the situation, but they [Ferrari] were opposed,” explained Todt. “So, I mean, they have been sanctioned but we cannot give the detail of the sanction.

And clearly we could have said nothing. But we felt that it would have been wrong not to say that the Ferrari case had been discussed and that there had been sanction for what we feel, and the objective that, what they did was not legal.

“Honestly, it’s very simple. Very simple. We have put so much effort to come to our conclusions, which they [the teams] do not agree.

“Unfortunately, it is very much a fait accompli of technical matters, because our technicians say ‘we cannot for sure demonstrate as much as we should that they [Ferrari] were not legal’.”

Read Also:

Seven teams wrote to Todt in the wake of the FIA/Ferrari announcement expressing their unease about the deal and warning they could take legal action.

Since then, Mercedes has stepped away from its involvement in the matter – leaving Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and AlphaTauri alone to consider their next steps.

Todt has responded to letters written by the teams, explaining why he thinks the FIA acted in the best interests of the sport, but says that their calls for greater transparency over what happened cannot be answered.

I have spoken individually with some of the seven teams,” he added. “One of them [Mercedes] decided he was completely out of it, despite having been one of the leaders.

Since then I never heard about any other state of soul [change of heart]. I read in the press that it was a discussion between two chairmen.

I received a letter in answer to my letter, where they confirmed they understand the position of the FIA. But it didn’t mean they were happy of the position of the FIA, and they would love Ferrari to allow the visibility of the case, which I would love too. But we can’t.”

Related video

Next article
Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future

Previous article

Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
78 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
05:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
09:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
09:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What's behind Aston Martin's share price wobbles, Wolff links

2
Formula 1

Vettel: "Ridiculous" downforce won't make up for heavy cars

3
Formula 1

Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future

3h
4
Esports

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event

5
Formula 1

The race that unearthed Schumacher's greatest rival

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives 13:20
Formula 1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Latest news

Todt would “love” to release Ferrari engine row, sanction details
F1

Todt would “love” to release Ferrari engine row, sanction details

Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future
F1

Binotto urges against "emotional" decisions on F1 future

The race that unearthed Schumacher's greatest rival
F1

The race that unearthed Schumacher's greatest rival

The quality F1 has lacked that it needs most in this crisis
F1

The quality F1 has lacked that it needs most in this crisis

What's behind Aston Martin's share price wobbles, Wolff links
F1

What's behind Aston Martin's share price wobbles, Wolff links

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.