The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance
Aug 27, 2019, 10:08 AM
Red Bull's 2019 Formula 1 season has come alive in recent races, with Max Verstappen winning two of the last four grands prix and becoming a regular thorn in the side of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.
But how did Red Bull make this step?
Jake Boxall-Legge and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to explain the minor change that has brought the RB15 alive, how much of a difference it has made, and the role Honda has played that must not be overlooked
24 OctTickets