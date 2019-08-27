Formula 1
The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Aug 27, 2019, 10:08 AM

Red Bull's 2019 Formula 1 season has come alive in recent races, with Max Verstappen winning two of the last four grands prix and becoming a regular thorn in the side of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

But how did Red Bull make this step?

Jake Boxall-Legge and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to explain the minor change that has brought the RB15 alive, how much of a difference it has made, and the role Honda has played that must not be overlooked

Series Formula 1

Race hub

Belgian GP

