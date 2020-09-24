Tickets now on sale for Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring

The 2020 calendar has thrown up some surprise races for this Formula 1 season, and the return of the Nurburgring after a seven-year absence is a welcome one for fans and drivers alike.

Not least for the reigning world champion, and most experience driver on the grid. If Lewis Hamilton wins in Sochi this weekend, and if Kimi Raikkonen starts the Russian Grand Prix, then Lewis puts himself in prime position to smash Michael Schumacher’s record of most wins, while Kimi will equal Rubens Barrichello’s record of most Grand Prix starts.

And best of all: there will be fans in the grandstands to witness it.

Organisers have worked hard to ensure spectators will be able to be at the race with a number of Covid-secure measures put in place. This includes the allocation of grandstand tickets in groups of four, with adequate spaces between each party to ensure social distancing, and a limited capacity for the race.

Travel safety measures are being ramped up across Europe too, with social distancing and other rules being followed on flights and trains to Cologne.

And when you reach Cologne, there’s plenty to explore between sessions. From magnificent Roman architecture and cathedrals, or the history rich city of Bonn – the birthplace of Beethoven.

Once in Germany, you’ll want to sample the local cuisine. The good news is that bars and pubs have reopened across Germany, with seating required and designed to keep distance between all groups. So you can enjoy your stein of Bitburger and Brezel with complete peace of mind.

