Three things to look out for at the Spanish GP
shares
comments
41m ago
As the start of the European campaign, and the first chance for major upgrades, the Spanish Grand Prix often sets the tone for the Formula 1 season.
Ahead of the Barcelona weekend beginning, Julia Piquet picks out the key things to watch out for in Spain.
The Ferrari versus Mercedes battle, expected technical upgrades and the team under most pressure in the midfield are all highlighted.
More F1 insights:
Next article
Previous article
Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech upgrades, straight from pitlane
Next article
Tech verdict: F1 expert Giorgio Piola on Spanish GP updates
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Spanish GP
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Three things to look out for at the Spanish GP
shares
comments