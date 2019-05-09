Sign in
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Commentary

Three things to look out for at the Spanish GP

shares
comments
41m ago

As the start of the European campaign, and the first chance for major upgrades, the Spanish Grand Prix often sets the tone for the Formula 1 season.

Ahead of the Barcelona weekend beginning, Julia Piquet picks out the key things to watch out for in Spain.

The Ferrari versus Mercedes battle, expected technical upgrades and the team under most pressure in the midfield are all highlighted.

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
