Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test Next / F1 2023 floor changes will cost teams half a second in lap time
Formula 1 News

Three-seater F1 car to make Adelaide appearance

One of the unique Arrows three-seater Formula 1 cars will make a rare appearance at the Adelaide Motorport Festival.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Three-seater F1 car to make Adelaide appearance
Listen to this article

The Arrows AX3 will take part in demonstration runs around the shortened version of the famous Victoria Park circuit that is used for the festival.

Fans will have the chance to win rides in the car as part of a giveaway that will be launched soon.

Arrows originally developed and built the AX3 for promotional purposes back in 2001.

The cars were based on the Arrows A21 that has been used for the 2000 Formula 1 season and powered a 3.5-litre Hart V10 motor.

The three-seater Arrows will be one of a number of old Formula 1 cars that will headline the Adelaide Motorsport Festival on the weekend before the Australian Grand Prix.

Other F1 machinery already confirmed include a pair of 1989 Brabham BT58s and a 1988 Arrows A10B Megatron.

More will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Formula 1 class will be one of a host of classes that will make up the festival, which organisers are trying to position as a traditional lead-in to the AGP.

New classes for 2023 include Tipo F1, targeted at high-powered open-wheelers such as Formula 5000, IndyCar, Formula 3000, S5000 and so on.

There will also be a dedicated Supercars class for post-Project Blueprint-spec Supercars, which will be positioned alongside the existing Heritage Touring Cars (Group C and A) and five-litre (Group 3A) classes.

The fastest cars will compete over a lap during a shootout.

shares
comments
How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test
Previous article

How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test
Next article

F1 2023 floor changes will cost teams half a second in lap time

F1 2023 floor changes will cost teams half a second in lap time
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash
Other rally

Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2022
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Jordan Anderson Racing adds second NASCAR Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jordan Anderson Racing adds second NASCAR Xfinity team

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has expanded and will field two full-time entries during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up and Monaco Formula 3 Grand Prix winner Michel Ferte has died, aged 64, after a short illness.

Porsche boss says "very sporty hybrid" 911 is coming
Automotive Automotive

Porsche boss says "very sporty hybrid" 911 is coming

Company chairman Oliver Blume says Porsche intends to "add a very sporty hybridization to the 911".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
4 h
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.