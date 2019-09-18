Third DRS zone added to Marina Bay F1 track
shares
comments
Formula 1's ruling body, the FIA, has added a third DRS zone to the Marina Bay circuit for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
In an attempt to boost overtaking at the street circuit, a new DRS zone has been added between Turns 13 and 14.
The detection zone will be placed 102 meters before Turn 13.
The other two DRS zones, which were already in place in previous races at Marina Bay, are located on the pit straight and between Turns 5 and 7.
Drivers are allowed to use the DRS freely during practice and qualifying in the designated zones and when they are running within one second of the car ahead in the race.
Next article
Previous article
The seven-race streak that proves Leclerc's usurped Vettel
Next article
Hamilton says he's "more of a team player" now
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Singapore GP Tickets
|Author
|Pablo Elizalde
Third DRS zone added to Marina Bay F1 track
shares
comments
Race hub
19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 20 Sep
|
09:30
16:30
|
|FP2
|Fri 20 Sep
|
13:30
20:30
|
|FP3
|Sat 21 Sep
|
11:00
18:00
|
|QU
|Sat 21 Sep
|
14:00
21:00
|
|Race
|Sun 22 Sep
|
13:10
20:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets