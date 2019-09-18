Third DRS zone added to Marina Bay F1 track

In an attempt to boost overtaking at the street circuit, a new DRS zone has been added between Turns 13 and 14.

The detection zone will be placed 102 meters before Turn 13.

The other two DRS zones, which were already in place in previous races at Marina Bay, are located on the pit straight and between Turns 5 and 7.

Drivers are allowed to use the DRS freely during practice and qualifying in the designated zones and when they are running within one second of the car ahead in the race.