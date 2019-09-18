Formula 1
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Third DRS zone added to Marina Bay F1 track

Third DRS zone added to Marina Bay F1 track
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 8:38 AM

Formula 1's ruling body, the FIA, has added a third DRS zone to the Marina Bay circuit for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

In an attempt to boost overtaking at the street circuit, a new DRS zone has been added between Turns 13 and 14.

The detection zone will be placed 102 meters before Turn 13.

The other two DRS zones, which were already in place in previous races at Marina Bay, are located on the pit straight and between Turns 5 and 7.

Drivers are allowed to use the DRS freely during practice and qualifying in the designated zones and when they are running within one second of the car ahead in the race.

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Pablo Elizalde

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
11:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
14:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

