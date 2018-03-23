Ten things we've learned from Australian GP so far

With the first free practice sessions of the 2018 Formula 1 season in the books, Motorsport.com’s team in Melbourne assesses the major stories coming out of Albert Park

Mercedes headed into the first day of the 2018 Formula 1 season looking in good shape after a strong showing in pre-season, but Friday's two free practice sessions had the potential to change everything.

Inevitably, the identity of the pacesetter - Lewis Hamilton - suggests things went as expected but there were some genuine surprises and intriguing patterns on the first day of running.