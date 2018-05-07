The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far

Barcelona is the traditional acid test for the progress made by F1 squads over the early part of the season. As the grid gears up to return to the scene of winter testing, it's time to see how every team stacks up after the first four races of 2018.

With four races in the history books, all three of the top teams having won and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the championship, we've now had enough races to build up a true picture of the competitive order so far in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

So who is lighting up the timesheets, who is showing a glimmer of promise and whose dimmer switch is stuck in the off position in terms of performance after the early stages of the campaign?