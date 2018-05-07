Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far

0 shares
The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
07/05/2018 11:59

Barcelona is the traditional acid test for the progress made by F1 squads over the early part of the season. As the grid gears up to return to the scene of winter testing, it's time to see how every team stacks up after the first four races of 2018.

With four races in the history books, all three of the top teams having won and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the championship, we've now had enough races to build up a true picture of the competitive order so far in the 2018 Formula 1 season.

So who is lighting up the timesheets, who is showing a glimmer of promise and whose dimmer switch is stuck in the off position in terms of performance after the early stages of the campaign?

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push News Prime
Formula 1

Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push

The dark horse that should be taking F1 2018 by storm News Prime
Formula 1

The dark horse that should be taking F1 2018 by storm

How a small team is beating Formula E's giants News Prime
Formula E

How a small team is beating Formula E's giants

Why Hamilton is off his game in 2018 News Prime
Formula 1

Why Hamilton is off his game in 2018

The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept News Prime
WEC

The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept

To the Formula 1 main page