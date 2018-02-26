The winners and losers from the opening F1 test day

Dangerous to draw conclusions after one day of testing? Perhaps, but our resident ex-Formula 1 technical director has pooled plenty of input to get as reliable a steer as possible.

There's a lot of truth in the usual sayings about the first day of testing not telling you a great deal about the season to come, but there's always something you can learn if you know where to look. And the opening day of 2018 pre-season testing in Barcelona has given us some hints.

A glance at the timesheets shows Red Bull fastest ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari. But while it would be a bit early to get excited about a three-team battle for the championship, there are some very encouraging signs for the season and there were also a few surprises today, which made it well worth hanging around a very chilly Barcelona to learn a few things.