The warning within Mercedes' greatest pain

A lot went wrong with Mercedes' Austrian Grand Prix, but on pure pace it was in a position to dominate. The update it introduced at the Red Bull Ring looks unnervingly good.

Disastrous is the only word to describe Mercedes' performance during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, with another strategic blunder and a double retirement after running one-two in the early stages. But the team has a very good reason to be extremely happy with one aspect of the weekend.

The major aerodynamic upgrade package introduced at the start of Friday practice worked very well and, on top of the phase 2.1 engine introduced for the French GP a weekend earlier, it suggests Mercedes has taken a potentially decisive step forward in terms of pace.