Formula 1 Analysis

The warning within Mercedes' greatest pain

The warning within Mercedes' greatest pain
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
04/07/2018 11:18

A lot went wrong with Mercedes' Austrian Grand Prix, but on pure pace it was in a position to dominate. The update it introduced at the Red Bull Ring looks unnervingly good.

Disastrous is the only word to describe Mercedes' performance during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, with another strategic blunder and a double retirement after running one-two in the early stages. But the team has a very good reason to be extremely happy with one aspect of the weekend.

The major aerodynamic upgrade package introduced at the start of Friday practice worked very well and, on top of the phase 2.1 engine introduced for the French GP a weekend earlier, it suggests Mercedes has taken a potentially decisive step forward in terms of pace.

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
