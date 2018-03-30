Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

The vicious cycle protecting Mercedes and Ferrari

0 shares
The vicious cycle protecting Mercedes and Ferrari
Get alerts
By: Ben Anderson, Journalist
30/03/2018 10:02

Many of Formula 1's midfield teams are unhappy with the current state of the championship's engine war, and it looks like there's no end in sight for Red Bull, McLaren, Toro Rosso-Honda and Renault.

McLaren's relief at finally ditching Honda and moving on to papaya orange pastures new is palpable. Fernando Alonso was on typically bullish form in Australia, talking up his Formula 1 team training its laser focus on Red Bull, despite some obvious residual shortcomings with the MCL33, and a 1.3-second deficit to the fastest RB14 in qualifying.

There's not too much to get excited about really. But everything is relative. McLaren has only to glance backwards to see how much worse things might have been had it stuck rather than twisted last season. Despite the swell of excitement over an unusually reliable winter, Honda endured a muted first race with Toro Rosso in its post-McLaren nirvana.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The inside story of Alonso's Toyota mission News Prime
WEC

The inside story of Alonso's Toyota mission

Why controversial Haas model must stay in F1 News Prime
Formula 1

Why controversial Haas model must stay in F1

Why these are worrying times for British F1 fans News Prime
Formula 1

Why these are worrying times for British F1 fans

How McLaren was found out in Australia News Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren was found out in Australia

How F1's emperor fell from power News Prime
Formula 1

How F1's emperor fell from power

To the Formula 1 main page