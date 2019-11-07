The verdict on F1's plans for 2021
Nov 7, 2019, 12:04 PM
Formula 1 finally revealed its plans for change in 2021, outlining the details behind technical, sporting and new financial regulations for the championship's new era.
Our Formula 1 journalists Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell give their take on the key issues F1 is trying to address, from making the racing better on track to trying to control how much the top teams can spend.
They also look at what will happen to the car designs once the teams get stuck into the new rules, and look at the thorny issue of how the drivers will feel about racing slower cars in the future.
