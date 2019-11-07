Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

shares
comments
Nov 7, 2019, 12:04 PM

Formula 1 finally revealed its plans for change in 2021, outlining the details behind technical, sporting and new financial regulations for the championship's new era.

Our Formula 1 journalists Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell give their take on the key issues F1 is trying to address, from making the racing better on track to trying to control how much the top teams can spend.

They also look at what will happen to the car designs once the teams get stuck into the new rules, and look at the thorny issue of how the drivers will feel about racing slower cars in the future.

Read Also:

Next article
Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner

Previous article

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
15:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
18:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
17:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

2
MotoGP

Ezpeleta urges Lorenzo to make decision on his future

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed reduction "clear" in Austin - Honda

4
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

1h
5
Formula 1

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race

Latest videos

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1
2h

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1
3h

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Latest news

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021
F1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner
F1

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner

Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more
F1

Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff
F1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race
F1

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.