The unluckiest F1 driver of 2018

Circumstances outside of your control can relegate a moment of brilliance to nothing more than a footnote in history because it was all for nothing. Valtteri Bottas knows all about that, because that's been a big part of the story of his 2018 season.

Take laps 19 and 20 of April's Chinese Grand Prix, when the 28-year-old nailed a good in-lap and a mighty out-lap too. Combined with a stunning 1.83-second pitstop from his Mercedes team, that effort helped him take the lead from Sebastian Vettel with a brilliantly executed undercut.

Had he gone on to win the race - and there's every chance he would have done - this would have rightly been hailed as a brilliant piece of driving in the vein of Michael Schumacher. As it was, the timing of the deployment of the safety car rendered it moot because the plaudits instead went the way of Daniel Ricciardo after his storming drive from sixth to first.

The points table never lies, goes the saying, but in Bottas's case the bare facts of his 2018 campaign misrepresent his performances. He came into this season under intense pressure to prove he deserves a long-term place among the elite drivers, having earned only a one-year deal to cover his second season with Mercedes, and a glance at the numbers doesn't look good.

Hamilton leads the championship with 110 points, while Bottas is fourth with 68. That represents a drop from 84% of his teammate's total haul in 2017 to just 62%. Hamilton has two victories, Bottas none. And when it comes to qualifying, Hamilton is four-two up. On paper, that's not the form that would earn him a place at Mercedes for 2019, let alone the longer-term contract Bottas understandably says he wants.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images