The unique wings F1 teams have fitted for high-speed Monza

Although the new generation of F1 cars produce much more of their downforce from ground effect than wings, that has not stopped teams from making changes for this weekend's Italian GP.

Ahead of the first track running, here is a look at how each team has adapted their cars.

Mercedes

Mercedes W13 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

At the front of the W13, Mercedes has reduced the camber flap to better suit the low downforce levels of its rear wing.

Mercedes W13 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

To help further reduce downforce and drag, Mercedes has a reduced camber beam wing.

Red Bull

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Red Bull has applied a trim to its existing low downforce rear wing to reduce downforce and drag.

Ferrari

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Ferrari has introduced a single element beam wing to suit Monza's demands. This was originally revealed in Belgium and trialled in free practice, but was not carried through to qualifying.

McLaren

McLaren MCL36 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

McLaren has fitted a shorter and revised front wing flap to help better balance the car in its low drag configuration.

McLaren MCL36 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

This works in harmony with a smaller rear wing flap that has been fitted to the car.

Alpine

Alpine F1 A522 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Alpine has elected to remove the Gurney flap on its beam wing to help reduce drag.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR22 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Aston Martin has introduced a new front wing flap that reduces the chord of the final element.

Aston Martin AMR22 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

The Silverstone-based team has also brought back its shorter chord flap rear wing which was shown in Belgium but never used on track.

Williams

Williams FW44 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Williams will be utilising a smaller single-element beam wing that was originally declared for the Belgian Grand Prix but not actually fitted at that event.