The unintended consequences of Red Bull's Honda switch

Red Bull has finally decided to end its relationship with Renault and will start the 2019 season with Honda power. But could this set off a chain of events that will dramatically alter the shape of Formula 1?

Renault may insist that there was no surprise with Red Bull's decision to team up with Honda in Formula 1 next year, but not everyone is so serene about what has happened.

Plenty of voices emerged to question whether Red Bull's move is clever to swap a race-winning engine that could still yet clinch it this year's championship for a power unit that has never taken a car to a podium finish.