The two weeks that will define Red Bull's future

By: Edd Straw, Journalist
30/05/2018 12:16

Renault and Honda will bring significant power unit upgrades to the Canadian Grand Prix, and their respective performances in Montreal are set to play a big part in a decision that will shape the future of one of Formula 1's leading teams.

Next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix will likely help shape the next few years of grand prix racing, playing a decisive role in whether or not one of Formula 1's great teams can become more than just an occasional factor at the front and if a driver who can potentially establish himself as a 21st century great will have the chance to win a world championship.

There was a time when a Red Bull victory was greeted by many with a tired sigh, as the team racked up 41 victories in 77 races and a quartet of drivers' and constructors' championship doubles from 2010-13. But since the start of the V6-hybrid-turbo era in '14, each one of its scarce wins has been greeted with delight rather than derision simply because they have come against the run of the play.

