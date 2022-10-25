Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull's F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari Next / Alonso: US GP protest decision will dictate if F1 is heading in "right direction"
Formula 1 / United States GP Video

The two reasons why Hamilton lost the United States GP

Max Verstappen’s dominant Formula 1 season continued in Austin, but not without a serious challenge from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes who nearly won for the first time this year.

Listen to this article

A wheel gun failure in the Red Bull pit stop cost Verstappen nine seconds and dropped him out of the lead, giving Hamilton the chance to try and pick up another victory at the Circuit of The Americas.

In the end, Verstappen managed to fight back and overtake Hamilton with seven laps to go en route to a record-equalling 13th victory of the 2022 season.

But just how close did Mercedes get to winning the United States Grand Prix? And what were the key factors that meant Hamilton could not hold on against Verstappen in the closing stages?

We take a look in the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from Austin, Texas, as well as reflecting on Red Bull’s constructors’ championship victory on an emotional day for the team.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime
Formula 1

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

Russell apologises to Sainz as US GP wing damage triggers “worst Sunday” United States GP
Formula 1

Russell apologises to Sainz as US GP wing damage triggers “worst Sunday”

Russell: “Diva” Mercedes W13 sapped my confidence in Austin United States GP
Formula 1

Russell: “Diva” Mercedes W13 sapped my confidence in Austin

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract through 2027
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract through 2027

IndyCar ace Colton Herta and title sponsor Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport through 2027, following a contract extension.

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed news of Formula 1’s plans to introduce a female-only support series in 2023, but stresses that the more has to be done to encourage diversity.

Morbidelli wants talks with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli wants talks with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli wants “an open conversation” with MotoGP stewards on its incident judgements, after feeling his Malaysian Grand Prix penalty for a collision with Aleix Espargaro was “a mistake”.

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market
WRC WRC

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market

The World Rally Championship 2023 silly season has been sent into overdrive following Ott Tanak’s bombshell that he will be leaving Hyundai Motorsport at the end of the year. But what is the background to Tanak's departure and what exactly will it mean for the 2023 WRC field?

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
4 h
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
