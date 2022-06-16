Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Will the FIA listen to F1 drivers over long-term health fears? Next / Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form
Formula 1 News

The tiny change that shows Mercedes is not only thinking of porpoising

While Mercedes is still chasing answers for the porpoising problem on its W13 Formula 1 car, it showed in Baku that it is not focused only on its key issue.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield
The tiny change that shows Mercedes is not only thinking of porpoising
Listen to this article

Although much of its work is on aerodynamic and mechanical improvements to tame the bouncing that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are suffering from, it has not made the mistake of throwing all its efforts behind that single issue.

Instead, it has made sure to keep up with as much regular development as it can to ensure that it is properly positioned to capitalise on things when it finally cures its chief problem.

That is why a glance at the configuration of its car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix showed a new stay protruding from its mirror solution, something that appears tiny in the grand scheme of things but is evidence of the mindset Mercedes has adopted.

The new stay appeared for the first time below the Side Impact Structure (SIS) fairing that has housed the team's mirror solution this year.

Much like the German car manufacturer's use of the segmented stay arrangement on the upper surface of the SIS, which proved to be controversial when rival teams first saw them, the new surface is redundant from a support perspective. Instead, its intent is entirely aerodynamic.

Just like those segmented surfaces used to influence the airflow on the upper surface of the SIS, which are also a feature used by AlphaTauri, this new surface fits within the confines of the bounding boxes set out in the regulations.

This means that while there could be some debate about whether or not the stay is really necessary to act as a mirror support, it is fully legal within the wording of the F1 regulations.

The change is tiny and probably inconsequential from a performance point of view with so much of the W13's pace dependent on the porpoising problem, but the team is clear that it has to keep updating its car as much as possible right now.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, is returned to the garage

George Russell, Mercedes W13, is returned to the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com about why Mercedes has produced something that seems so insignificant to the overall issues the team is facing, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: "It is a very, very small change.

"But when you have a car that's difficult to work with and not quick enough, you don't want to hold all your bread and butter development work in the tunnel because that's just time lost.

"If you stop for a month, you'll be the equivalent to that behind, in terms of development, by the end of the year.

"So one of the challenges that we're facing now, which is really new to us in the last few years, is you're trying to solve some major problems, fundamental issues with the bouncing or the ride of the car, at the same time as making sure that you can keep putting performance on."

Shovlin concedes that even small car updates could end up playing a big role in the aerodynamic influence of its porpoising, but it still is ultimately better off keeping the developments rolling through.

"We are trying to avoid doing things that might confuse the picture," he added

"But then equally, we look at the parts and we think well, we can just put that on and we know that the effect will be a very small step in the right direction.

"Those kinds of bits are insignificant, but typical of the kinds of things we've got to keep doing to make sure that we're not stood still."

Ferrari tweaks

Ferrari F1-75 mirror

Ferrari F1-75 mirror

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes was not the only team to tweak its mirror design in Baku, with Ferrari also introducing changes for a small aerodynamic gain, following in the footsteps of many others on the grid who have a similar solution.

Rather than having a sinuous attachment point on the side of the cockpit transition (inset), there's now a vertical surface on top of the cockpit transition that the horizontal portion of the mirror stay intersects with.

However, it does it in a way that creates a fin to help guide the airflow.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Will the FIA listen to F1 drivers over long-term health fears?
Previous article

Will the FIA listen to F1 drivers over long-term health fears?
Next article

Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form

Williams plans "visibly different" F1 car update to lift form
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.