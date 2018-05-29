Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Monaco GP Analysis

The story behind the Ferrari ERS scandal

0 shares
The story behind the Ferrari ERS scandal
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
29/05/2018 01:52

Ferrari's ERS system had come under recent FIA scrutiny - yet a lengthy process not only cleared the Scuderia of wrongdoing, but left one of its Formula 1 rivals feeling hard done by.

The saga of the Ferrari ERS system has been both a fascinating case study into how the FIA deals with suspicions stirred up by rival teams, and also an intriguing insight into just how much pressure the Maranello outfit is piling on Mercedes this year.

The two teams may now be unlikely pals and fully aligned when it comes to politics, but with matters on track, there's still a bitter rivalry.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Teams Ferrari , Mercedes
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Verstappen is not a team leader News Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen is not a team leader

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

How Ricciardo eclipsed a Schumacher classic News Prime
Formula 1

How Ricciardo eclipsed a Schumacher classic

How Ford plans to ride the Mustang back to NASCAR's peak News Prime
NASCAR Cup

How Ford plans to ride the Mustang back to NASCAR's peak

Why Red Bull looks unbeatable in Monaco after Day 1 News Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull looks unbeatable in Monaco after Day 1

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events