The story behind the Ferrari ERS scandal

Ferrari's ERS system had come under recent FIA scrutiny - yet a lengthy process not only cleared the Scuderia of wrongdoing, but left one of its Formula 1 rivals feeling hard done by.

The saga of the Ferrari ERS system has been both a fascinating case study into how the FIA deals with suspicions stirred up by rival teams, and also an intriguing insight into just how much pressure the Maranello outfit is piling on Mercedes this year.

The two teams may now be unlikely pals and fully aligned when it comes to politics, but with matters on track, there's still a bitter rivalry.