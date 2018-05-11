The stealth favourite for the Spanish GP

Valtteri Bottas dominated first practice and Lewis Hamilton set the pace in FP2, while Red Bull again seemed to have the legs on the rest over long runs. But deeper analysis suggest they won't necessarily be the teams to beat in the Spanish GP.

Mercedes set the pace on the opening day of Spanish Grand Prix free practice, while Red Bull caught the eye with its long runs. So for those fond of a superficiality not compatible with the complexities of grand prix racing, that might be an open-and-shut case in terms of how the weekend will go.

But behind those headlines lie the details that suggest things will be very different come qualifying and the race, because sometimes you have to look at the subtle hints and glimpses of the story that is playing out.