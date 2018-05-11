Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Spanish GP Analysis

The stealth favourite for the Spanish GP

0 shares
The stealth favourite for the Spanish GP
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
11/05/2018 07:26

Valtteri Bottas dominated first practice and Lewis Hamilton set the pace in FP2, while Red Bull again seemed to have the legs on the rest over long runs. But deeper analysis suggest they won't necessarily be the teams to beat in the Spanish GP.

Mercedes set the pace on the opening day of Spanish Grand Prix free practice, while Red Bull caught the eye with its long runs. So for those fond of a superficiality not compatible with the complexities of grand prix racing, that might be an open-and-shut case in terms of how the weekend will go.

But behind those headlines lie the details that suggest things will be very different come qualifying and the race, because sometimes you have to look at the subtle hints and glimpses of the story that is playing out.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why it’s crunch time for Max Verstappen News Prime
Formula 1

Why it’s crunch time for Max Verstappen

Why F1's safety crusader thinks fans were robbed News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's safety crusader thinks fans were robbed

Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth News Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth

How News Prime
DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events