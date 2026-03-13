Skip to main content

Results
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Here is the starting grid for the F1 sprint race at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

George Russell set the fastest time for Mercedes in the sprint qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending final approval by the FIA

Basile Davoine
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

1

George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

3

Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

5

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

7

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

9

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

11

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)

13

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

15

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)

17

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

21

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)

