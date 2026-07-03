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This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint

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Results
Formula 1 British GP

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in sprint qualifying at the F1 British GP. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Williams Technical Detail

British Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Friday
50

1

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

3

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

5

George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

7

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

9

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)

11

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

13

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)

15

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

17

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)

19

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

21

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)
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