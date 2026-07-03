This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in sprint qualifying at the F1 British GP. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
|
1
|
|
2
|
Kimi Antonelli
|
3
|
Max Verstappen
|
4
|
Charles Leclerc
|
5
|
George Russell
|
6
|
|
7
|
Oscar Piastri
|
8
|
Isack Hadjar
|
9
|
|
10
|
Arvid Lindblad
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
13
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
14
|
Franco Colapinto
|
15
|
|
16
|
Alexander Albon
|
17
|
Oliver Bearman
|
18
|
Esteban Ocon
|
19
|
Sergio Pérez
|
20
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
21
|
Fernando Alonso
|
22
|
Lance Stroll
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