The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot

This week a man who has already beaten some of the hottest prospects on the grand prix grid gets his first proper Formula 1 chance. This is why he deserves it, and why he now has the attitude to make the most of it.

He was the epitome of a swashbuckling, mega-talented rising star who just needed the right break. And the right backer. The wild child with everything but the wallet to light up Formula 1.

It didn't happen. Well, it hasn't happened yet. But at least he'll finally get on track in a proper F1 opportunity this week, when the proteges of grand prix racing's biggest teams will be out in force in Spain.