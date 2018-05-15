Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events
Formula 1 Special feature

The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot

0 shares
The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
15/05/2018 09:23

This week a man who has already beaten some of the hottest prospects on the grand prix grid gets his first proper Formula 1 chance. This is why he deserves it, and why he now has the attitude to make the most of it.

He was the epitome of a swashbuckling, mega-talented rising star who just needed the right break. And the right backer. The wild child with everything but the wallet to light up Formula 1.

It didn't happen. Well, it hasn't happened yet. But at least he'll finally get on track in a proper F1 opportunity this week, when the proteges of grand prix racing's biggest teams will be out in force in Spain.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Oliver Rowland
Teams Williams
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events