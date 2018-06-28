Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Special feature

The secrets of Hamilton’s speed revealed

0 shares
The secrets of Hamilton’s speed revealed
Get alerts
28/06/2018 10:49

His all-time Formula 1 pole-record and stellar win rate speak for themselves. But what exactly is it that makes Lewis Hamilton so breathtakingly fast? F1 Racing speaks to those who've worked most closely with him to unravel the secrets of his speed

The beauty and wonder of watching Lewis Hamilton express his talent in a Formula 1 car never fades. And it takes multiple forms.

In qualifying, Hamilton sets off on a lap. He might already be fastest. He might not. Sometimes the scale of the unfolding achievement dawns immediately, as it did when he demonstrated his awe-inspiring turn-in speed at the first corner of Albert Park this year.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Pedro de la Rosa , Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why F1 fans deserve more from TV News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 fans deserve more from TV

The ‘elaborate process’ of getting Ford’s Cup Mustang approved News Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ‘elaborate process’ of getting Ford’s Cup Mustang approved

Why Ricciardo's Hamilton dream could end up an Alonso nightmare News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo's Hamilton dream could end up an Alonso nightmare

The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow News Prime
Formula 1

The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault News Prime
Hillclimb

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events