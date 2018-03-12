The secret behind Ferrari's floor tunnels

Ferrari's Formula 1 car grabbed attention in pre-season testing thanks to the appearance of new bodywork tunnels exiting alongside the gearbox.

Such was the intrigue that they even prompted some wild conspiracy theories about double diffusers, but this gossip was wide of the mark.

The reality is that rather than being something to get around the rules, these channels are instead the latest step of a clever design path that Ferrari has been working on in recent seasons.

Since 2016, Ferrari began working on the idea of an extra channel on top of the diffuser area to help direct airflow. This trench was previously left open, but for this year it has taken the step of covering it to increase its power.

And the extra push in this area is directly linked to Ferrari's decision to increase the wheelbase of its car this year.

Going longer

Ferrari SF71H and SF70H comparison Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Although last year's SF70H was in a class of its own on high-downforce tight and twisty tracks like Monaco and Hungary, it lacked in balance and aerodynamic efficiency for more flowing circuits.

Increasing the wheelbase for 2018 – from 3550mm to 3678mm – allows the team to better manage airflow across the car's surfaces, and especially at the rear of the car, without it forcing the need for high-drag wings.

As Giorgio Piola's drawing shows (above), Ferrari has achieved its longer car by moving its front wheels forward a little bit, but its rear wheels have been shifted backwards much more.

As well as lengthening the sidepods, the team has also moved the radiators and power unit forward to free up some space at the rear. This has the benefit of allowing the team to run ultra-tight packaging at the rear of the car.

But as well as very narrow sculpted bodywork at the rear, the design has opened up the chance to exploit more the airflow around the diffuser.

This has manifested itself in the channels that run right alongside the wall of the new gearbox, which help accelerate airflow to help feed the diffuser.

Ferrari SF71H diffuser Photo by: Giorgio Piola

You can also see how Ferrari has shaped the gearbox covering to help channel air too.

How the channels work

By Matt Somerfield

Ferrari SF16-H tradle Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The outlets that can be seen at the rear of the car are actually fed by a trough in the floor that has been present on the last few generations of car (2016's SF16H above).

Ferrari SF71H floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rather than the trough being left exposed as it was in the past, Ferrari has now shrouded it with bodywork in order that the flow making its way around the coke bottle region has contours to follow.

Ferrari SF71H floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This bodywork should provide a protective barrier for the flow, helping it to navigate the region more effectively over a wider number of operating conditions.

The team's hope will be that the SF71H delivers its peak performance more consistently at different tracks, and is especially better on the longer flowing circuits where Mercedes excelled in 2017.