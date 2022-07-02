Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hill: F1 title fight is at "critical tipping point" ahead of British GP Next / Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero
Formula 1 / British GP News

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades

Alpine's progress in Formula 1 this year has been fuelled by a pretty consistent upgrade push with its A522 car.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades
Listen to this article

It has not only been applying optimisations to a package that was delivering a relatively good uptick in performance, but it has also been studying its rivals' solutions and applying them when felt they could help.

For Silverstone, we see further evidence of this, as the team has made revisions to the floor, sidepods and engine cover bodywork.

Unsurprisingly, it is the sidepod and engine cover bodywork that has garnered the most attention, as we can see how the team has not only taken inspiration from Ferrari but coincidentally it has moved towards the 'top shelf' arrangement that we've seen Red Bull also adopt this weekend.

This is key, given their shared use of a very similar downwashing sidepod solution.

At the front of the sidepod, the undercut has been increased, as the team wrap the bodywork tighter to the components than before

The upper bodywork of the sidepod has also taken on the bathtub-like crevice in the upper surface that Ferrari has employed with the F1-75 since the start of the season.

And, like Ferrari, there's also contoured cooling gills housed within the surface to not only help reject the heat being generated but also assist aerodynamically.

The A522 now has a higher rounded shoulder that creates a shelf for the airflow to follow as it emerges behind the halo.

It is a solution that it already had in some ways, but has been exaggerated to improve the relationship with the aforementioned upper sidepod crevice.

This shelf, whilst a lot more obvious than its old spec, more or less follows the path we've seen AlphaTauri tread since the start of the season.

Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine A522 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In Alpine's case, it results in the team flattening out and raising the outlet to take advantage of its new beam wing layout, which arrived in Azerbaijan.

Alpine has also made changes to its floor, most of which seem to be focused on delivering performance from its underside and the tunnels.

This means that unless we see a mechanic carrying one into the garage or one of its cars ends up on a crane or low loader, we might have to wait until a future race to get a better idea of the direction it has taken here.

However, what we can see from the outside is that there's certainly some optimisation going on in the rear corner and diffuser transition.

This is noted by the earlier kick as the diffuser ramps up (red arrow, below), which has also constituted a change in the geometry thereafter.

Meanwhile, the shape of the flap on the trailing edge of the floor ahead of the rear tyre has also been revised.

Read Also:

The mouse house-like cut-out in the sidewall of the diffuser has also been changed in an effort to alter the intensity of the flow structures in that region, which is especially important when considering factors such as tyre squirt and the vortex formed in the outer section of the diffuser.

Interestingly, there's also a small depression in the sidepod's downwash ramp (green arrow) which likely just aids in adjusting the path that the airflow takes in this region.

Notably, the metalwork that's stitched into the edge of the floor on the A522 has also been increased for this event, suggesting that the team is expecting higher loads and perhaps even more interaction with the track's surface.

Alpine A522 rear end detail

Alpine A522 rear end detail

Photo by: Uncredited

shares
comments

Related video

Hill: F1 title fight is at "critical tipping point" ahead of British GP
Previous article

Hill: F1 title fight is at "critical tipping point" ahead of British GP
Next article

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests
Formula 1

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises

2022 F1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Hamilton "fighting for front row" until final F1 qualifying lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "fighting for front row" until final F1 qualifying lap

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
23 h
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.