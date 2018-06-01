The real visual problem the halo presents

If it's a choice between the halo and losing drivers, Peter Windsor would go for the halo every time. But it's not the device's presence that's obtrusive, it's the details it hides that have made the biggest difference.

Having banged on about the need for forward-facing cockpit protection ever since my mate Vittorio Brambilla was knocked unconscious by a flying wheel at Monza in 1978, I am of course pro-halo. As good as it feels to talk about F1 drivers being wimps, reality is different when someone gets hurt. And I've been to enough racing drivers' funerals in my time - 15 before I turned 30 - not to want to attend another.

So whenever I feel the urge to join the clamour and resist the halo I make a positive effort to think of Tom Pryce, or Markus Hottinger or Mike Spence. Then I keep my mouth shut.