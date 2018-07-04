Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

The real redemption story in Austria

0 shares
The real redemption story in Austria
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
04/07/2018 10:39

A driver who had a terrible start to the 2018 Formula 1 season turned their year around in Austria. And it wasn't the race winner.

The motor racing adage that you are only as good as your last race never rings truer than in Formula 1. Teams and drivers can go from hero to zero and back again from one weekend to the next.

The Austrian Grand Prix was certainly no exception to this rule. Mercedes, a mighty powerhouse that has captured four consecutive title doubles, faced up to its most painful of races and now needs something of a reset in Britain this weekend.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why drivers should be steering F1's future, not teams News Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers should be steering F1's future, not teams

Why Williams is News Prime
Formula 1

Why Williams is "dreading" the British GP

Why Formula 1 must conquer the Nordschleife News Prime
Formula 1

Why Formula 1 must conquer the Nordschleife

Austrian Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix driver ratings

How Mercedes outdid its own Armageddon News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes outdid its own Armageddon

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events