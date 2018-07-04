The real redemption story in Austria

A driver who had a terrible start to the 2018 Formula 1 season turned their year around in Austria. And it wasn't the race winner.

The motor racing adage that you are only as good as your last race never rings truer than in Formula 1. Teams and drivers can go from hero to zero and back again from one weekend to the next.

The Austrian Grand Prix was certainly no exception to this rule. Mercedes, a mighty powerhouse that has captured four consecutive title doubles, faced up to its most painful of races and now needs something of a reset in Britain this weekend.