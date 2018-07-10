Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Special feature

The pursuit of the perfect F1 pitstop

0 shares
The pursuit of the perfect F1 pitstop
Get alerts
10/07/2018 04:36

Pat Symonds explains the nuts and bolts of pitstop safety in an era when Formula 1 teams are fighting to pull off the fastest services in the history of the championship.

Incidents, like buses, often come along together and over the first few races of this season pitstops and wheel retention have become a focus of both the teams and the FIA. It started on the very first morning of pre-season testing when McLaren lost a wheel on Alonso's car. The incidents continued through the Haas debacle in Australia, the unfortunate accident that befell Ferrari in Bahrain, and a number of less visible episodes during practice at later grands prix (in Spain, for instance, Sergio Perez left his box without all his wheels attached properly during Free Practice 2).

Many articles have been written about the choreography involved in pitstops but little about the automation and safety of them, although the systems employed have achieved a level of sophistication that may surprise many viewers.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why F1's new engine rules are in trouble News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new engine rules are in trouble

How a points revolution would change F1 News Prime
Formula 1

How a points revolution would change F1

British Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

British Grand Prix driver ratings

How Vettel won at Ferrari's worst track News Prime
Formula 1

How Vettel won at Ferrari's worst track

Formula 1's most powerful safety car News Prime
Formula 1

Formula 1's most powerful safety car

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events