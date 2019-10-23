The points impact of Renault’s double Suzuka disqualification
After being stripped of its double points-paying finishes at the Japanese Grand Prix, the revised results put Renault under pressure from Toro Rosso for fifth in the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship.
It also moves Racing Point driver Sergio Perez from 11th to ninth, above both Renault drivers, in the drivers’ contest. Ricciardo and Hulkenberg slip to 12th and 13th, falling back behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat as well.
Read Also:
Mercedes’ constructors title victory also remains confirmed – by one point – despite Charles Leclerc being promoted to sixth and gaining an extra two points for the Ferrari team.
Leclerc’s bonus points reduce Ferrari’s deficit to 177 points, with only 176 available over the remaining four grands prix. It also boosts his advantage in third place in the drivers’ championship to 11 points over Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.
Revised Japanese GP top 10:
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Car
|
Laps
|
Gap
|
1
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
52
|
1h21m46.755s
|
2
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
Ferrari
|
52
|
13.343s
|
3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
52
|
13.858s
|
4
|
Alexander Albon
|
Red Bull/Honda
|
52
|
59.537s
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
|
McLaren/Renault
|
52
|
1m09.101s
|
6
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
51
|
1 Lap
|
7
|
Pierre Gasly
|
Toro Rosso/Honda
|
51
|
1 Lap
|
8
|
Sergio Perez
|
Racing Point/Mercedes
|
51
|
1 Lap
|
9
|
Lance Stroll
|
Racing Point/Mercedes
|
51
|
1 Lap
|
10
|
Daniil Kvyat
|
Toro Rosso/Honda
|
51
|
1 Lap
Revised constructors’ championship:
|
Position
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Mercedes
|
612
|
2
|
Ferrari
|
435
|
3
|
Red Bull
|
323
|
4
|
McLaren
|
111
|
5
|
Renault
|
68
|
6
|
Toro Rosso
|
62
|
7
|
Racing Point
|
58
|
8
|
Alfa Romeo
|
35
|
9
|
Haas
|
28
|
10
|
Williams
|
1
Revised drivers’ championship:
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Points
|
1
|
338
|
2
|
274
|
3
|
223
|
4
|
212
|
5
|
212
|
6
|
76
|
7
|
75
|
8
|
64
|
9
|
37
|
10
|
35
|
11
|
34
|
12
|
34
|
13
|
34
|
14
|
31
|
15
|
20
|
16
|
21
|
17
|
8
|
18
|
4
|
19
|
Robert Kubica
|
1
|
20
|
George Russell
|
0
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
|Teams
|Renault F1 Team
|Author
|Scott Mitchell
The points impact of Renault’s double Suzuka disqualification
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 25 Oct
|
00:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 25 Oct
|
04:00
14:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 26 Oct
|
00:00
10:00
|
|QU
|Sat 26 Oct
|
03:00
13:00
|
|Race
|Sun 27 Oct
|
04:10
13:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by