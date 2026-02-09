The one part of the Cadillac F1 livery fans love: "Way better than I expected"

Cadillac unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 livery in a TV advert during the Super Bowl on Sunday 8 February.

While the livery is clearly not the most colourful on the grid, fans have applauded the asymmetrical design. One side features a predominantly black design with a white, misty fade at the rear of the sidepod and engine cover, plus white accents on the wheel covers and partner logos. The other side incorporates more white on the sidepod, shark fin and engine cover.

"Honestly the asymmetry saves it from being generic white and/or black. This stands out in a good way imo, really like it," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Yeah, I was expecting something bland from the leaks, but this is actually sick. Way, way better than I expected. It might be my favourite livery of the season."

Another fan wrote: "That was my initial reaction too. ALL the colours they have at their disposal for their logo and history, and they chose zero of them... The more I look, the more I like. The only issue though is the list of other black/silver/white cars on the grid right now."

Other reactions included: "Didn't like it on the initial commercial, seeing the rendering, it's a lot better than I thought. Gonna still take a little to grow on me, but it's no worse than any of the liveries we've seen. If anything it's a lot more simplistic," and "It looks good and it looks different from anything else on the grid which is very nice."

While the general consensus was positive about the American outfit's design, others argued it was too simplistic. "I’m really surprised consensus here seems to be people like this. It’s horrendously boring imo," one wrote, and someone else added: "Boring. If I paid $30m for a sports car I’d want some colour."