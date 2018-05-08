The moment that proves Raikkonen is no Vettel lackey

Moments after Sebastian Vettel's failed pass on Valtteri Bottas in Baku, Kimi Raikkonen had a choice about whether to attack and pass his teammate. The decision he made proves why many people's perception of him as Ferrari's number two is wrong.

There is now a common perception in Formula 1 that Kimi Raikkonen, a past world champion, winner of 20 grands prix, and a driver generally considered one of the best of his generation, has become just a supporting act to Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Popular opinion in the F1 paddock considers Vettel to be Ferrari's pre-ordained championship contender, that Raikkonen is little more than a lackey - enduringly present in Maranello merely to perform the driving equivalent of carrying Vettel's case, shining his shoes and doing anything in his power to ensure Ferrari's contemporary answer to Michael Schumacher fulfils his destiny.