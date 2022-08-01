Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Video

The missed clues that could have saved Ferrari’s Hungarian GP

Ferrari's gap to Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the Formula 1 title fight grew bigger after a shot at victory slipped through its fingers in Hungary.

Listen to this article

Despite sitting first and third with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz halfway through the race, Ferrari failed to get either of its cars onto the podium.

Leclerc dropped all the way back to sixth after an ill-fated call to run hard tyres for the third stint backfired in spectacular fashion, allowing Verstappen to overtake him twice and forcing Ferrari into a third stop late on.

So why did Ferrari opt for the hard tyre with Leclerc? And were there some missed clues at the start of the race that could have saved the team from such a bad result?

Discussing Ferrari’s race from the Hungaroring on Sunday evening, F1 Reporter Luke Smith is joined by F1 Editor Matt Kew for the latest edition of Paddock Packdown.

