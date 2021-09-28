Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1
Formula 1 News

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Red Bull and Mercedes are locked in a battle for the Formula 1 championship that looks all set to go the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

And, like in any war, there are going to be casualties and missteps along the way, with both teams trying to play their best hands to try to cover off retaliatory efforts from the other.

In Russia, the skirmish revolved around engine penalties, as Red Bull elected to take a grid drop for Max Verstappen by fitting a power unit to replace the one that he lost in his British Grand Prix crash with Lewis Hamilton.

Heading into the qualifying knowing that the Dutch driver was starting at the back had a hefty impact on the team's setu-p choice for the remainder of the weekend.

Verstappen duly took a lower downforce front and rear wing configuration when compared with Sergio Perez, as starting from the back would clearly mean he would need to overtake cars throughout the race.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

The difference between the two cars was clear, with the wing section on Verstappen's RB16B taking up much less space within the permissible box region. Furthermore, the intricate wing tip vortex altering elements seen on Perez's endplate were also missing.

The lower downforce arrangement on Verstappen's car was accompanied by a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap to help improve balance, which is very similar to the set-up that the team used in Baku.

Red Bull RB16B front wing comparison

Red Bull RB16B front wing comparison

There was a subtle difference between the two front wings mounted on either RB16B too, as the team looked to balance the car front-to-rear depending on what rear wing set-up that each driver had.

Mercedes experiments

Mercedes began its practice programme with its drivers on different aerodynamic configurations, just as it has done at several races already so far this season.

This provides the team with more data about the direction it should take during a race weekend, but has often seen its driver pairing continue to take different routes as the weekend unfolds.

More frequently, Lewis Hamilton sticks to a lower downforce configuration compared to Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing comparison

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In Russia both drivers began their programme on the lower downforce rear wing, before Bottas made the switch to the higher downforce configuration that both drivers would run during qualifying and the race.

You'll note that the higher downforce wing (marked Bottas) has a larger central V-shaped groove and larger edge cutouts in an effort to reduce the drag created.

Mercedes W12 front wing comparison

Mercedes W12 front wing comparison

Interestingly Mercedes also trialled a revised front wing on Hamilton's car during FP1 (top). The upper flap is shaped differently.

As you'll see from the dotted lines, the new upper flap design swoops down more where it meets with the non adjustable outboard section. It appears this was more of a test with future races in mind though, as the team opted not to race the design.

McLaren wing focus

McLaren continues to impress this season, with a one-two at Monza and leading for most of the Russian GP testament to its progress.

McLaren MCL35M rear wing, Russian GP
McLaren MCL35M rear wing, Italian GP

The two venues, just two weeks apart, have very different characteristics too, so required different downforce demands.

The team's high downforce arrangement (left) was used in Russia, whilst a one-off, low downforce configuration was mounted on the MCL35M for Monza.

As you can see there's a dramatic difference in the size of the wing section, with much less of the permissible box region utilised in the low downforce set-up, whilst the angle of attack is also reduced significantly.

shares
comments
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Previous article

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

3 h
2
Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

51 min
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

16 h
4
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

1 d
5
Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

5 h
Latest news
The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

51m
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime
Formula 1

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

2 h
Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

2 h
Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

3 h
Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Formula 1

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

19 h
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful drivers in F1 01:23
Formula 1
19 h

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain 01:02
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated 00:46
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated" to lose Sochi win after making wrong tyre call

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race 01:06
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

More from
Matthew Somerfield
Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak
Formula 1

What's behind Red Bull's latest F1 floor tweak

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Trending Today

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

F2 and F3 drivers back return to two-race format for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 drivers back return to two-race format for 2022

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
2 h
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021

Latest news

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.