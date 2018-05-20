The McLaren that surprised sulking Senna

The McLaren MP4/8 was Senna's final race winner and the tool for perhaps his finest Formula 1 victory.

In 1993, Alain Prost won his fourth world championship in what turned out to be his final season in Formula 1, driving the most sophisticated grand prix car yet seen. And still Ayrton Senna managed to steal his thunder.

The great Brazilian bitched and moaned about his unarguable underdog status at a weakened McLaren, but simultaneously revelled in it - especially on the (several) occasions when he embarrassed Prost, who had the enviable power of Adrian Newey-era Williams and Renault at his fingertips. Said to be a beaten man before a wheel of the season had turned, Senna clearly enjoyed himself immensely on several occasions during '93, in what turned out to be not only his final full season, but also his last full year on earth.