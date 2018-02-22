Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

The interesting solutions to Mercedes' confusions

0 shares
The interesting solutions to Mercedes' confusions
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
22/02/2018 04:34

Mercedes had its hands full in 2017, fighting off Ferrari and contending with its own 'diva' of a car. All signs point to it doing the maximum to fix that for 2018.

Every season is a big season, but for the steamroller that is Mercedes 2018 is going to be a tough one. After it won the championship in each of the last four seasons, everyone is shooting at it while Mercedes is gunning for a rare five in a row.

Ferrari won six constructors' titles from 1999-2004, while McLaren (1988-91) and Red Bull (2010-13) have won four on the trot, a feat Mercedes has now repeated. For Mercedes to get ahead of McLaren and Red Bull it must keep up that winning streak before recharging and going after Ferrari's amazing record of six.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page