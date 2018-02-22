The interesting solutions to Mercedes' confusions

Mercedes had its hands full in 2017, fighting off Ferrari and contending with its own 'diva' of a car. All signs point to it doing the maximum to fix that for 2018.

Every season is a big season, but for the steamroller that is Mercedes 2018 is going to be a tough one. After it won the championship in each of the last four seasons, everyone is shooting at it while Mercedes is gunning for a rare five in a row.

Ferrari won six constructors' titles from 1999-2004, while McLaren (1988-91) and Red Bull (2010-13) have won four on the trot, a feat Mercedes has now repeated. For Mercedes to get ahead of McLaren and Red Bull it must keep up that winning streak before recharging and going after Ferrari's amazing record of six.