The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel
Sep 4, 2019, 9:43 AM
Charles Leclerc's victory in the Belgian Grand Prix was crucial not only for the driver but for his Ferrari Formula 1 team too.
Ferrari has had multiple opportunities to win races but missed out for a variety of reasons including poor strategy decisions, something it called correctly at Spa by using Sebastian Vettel as a "road block" for Leclerc.
Tom Errington is joined by Ben Anderson and Edd Straw to discuss the importance of Leclerc's first F1 win, and the impact the victory has on Vettel after a long win drought, as well as Ferrari's chances heading to Monza.
